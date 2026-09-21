OUTPOST

OUTPOST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
4h

I was not impressed, when he apologised, because he had done nothing wrong. In fact, what he had said initially was admirable. Now, though, he comes across as pathetic and unprincipled.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture