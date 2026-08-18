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Perry's avatar
Perry
12h

The outraged social justice warriors who organised Arday's vigil, weren't outraged at all when Henry Nowak's demise was made public … I wonder why ?🤔

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Jack Harper's avatar
Jack Harper
12h

The Good Law Project is not just a misnomer. Their first Arday letter was signed by many who either did not know or chose to ignore the facts. The second letter is an anarchist’s charter. The press are not there to say only what its signatories can bear to hear without seeking a place of safety and their drug of choice to sublimate them out of the real world.

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