Healey's Budget guarantees this

Britain is hurtling towards a fiscal reckoning. With national debt approaching £3trillion, borrowing costs soaring and economic growth stagnating, Liam Halligan of When the Facts Change examines how Britain became trapped in a vicious cycle of high taxes, excessive spending and mounting debt.



In this collaboration with Outpost Studios, Liam explores the consequences of Britain's bloated state, spiralling welfare bill and punitive energy policies. With Labour preparing its Halloween Budget, he warns that further tax rises and borrowing could trigger a bond market meltdown that makes Liz Truss's disastrous mini-budget look like a picnic.