OUTPOST

OUTPOST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nic Marr's avatar
Nic Marr
1d

Your article resonates with what Chelmsford has and is experiencing.

Reply
Share
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
1d

I too was brought up in Essex. I still live in Essex. And we all see the sea change in demographics.

I’m sure most of those migrants are good people. I am even more sure that if I lived in the countries of their origin, I’d want to leave and come here too! So I don’t blame them.

But I do blame the politicians for sitting on the fence for so long it’s led to this. It’s overwhelming stupidity of those charged with decision making, not to making any relevant decisions!

I remember Blair talking about WMD. But he also talked much about Fox hunting and mega casinos! Thatcher took away exchange controls, killed the coal industry and the car industry sold off our family silver and missed out I. All their profits we should have received since.

Following the oil crisis of 1974 we were placed on a position of inflation not seen since the wars in Germany.

What we ended up with was the unleashed effect of debt.

We were made poor by the flow of money constantly towards the few at the top. Those in the majority held onto that money and led to the majority being devoid of its use. Making us poorer and forcing us to virtue the money we should be getting back by them doing the same and spending all their incomes. This was the teal Thatcher legacy. Rich getting richer poor getting poorer and the selling off of our utilities and industry to cheaper production abroad.

So over many decades our politicians have failed us over and over again.

Major signed Maastricht treaty! Cameron gave us austerity! Truss gave us a laugh and fear all at once. You name anyone since the war and none have done the right things. And deflect by talking about assisted dying when hospitals refused to treat people in favour of nature taking its course!

But the one thing that would have stopped all this just problem was to pull out of the UNHCR.

We should have come out immediately. Snd allowed deportation which could have stopped it.

Treaty’s can be renegotiated. But we’re lazy. Our politicians are treating us like fools.

But the biggest mistake they make is not taking control. Whether it’s small boats, fraud shoplifting or just travellers taking over land without planning. You name it our systems are unfair to all in their two tier attitude.

We need proper funding of our government to give us more doctors nurses police and homes.

That has to come from more tax take. That has to come from more money being rotated from SPENDING. Giving us a proper wage and a proper pension. But money isn’t being SPENT it’s being withheld from that much needed flow. By allowing money to be UNSPENT, saved, idle and ineffective by NOT being SPENT.

Hie can we all get the glue if they money if vast sums are being withheld from that flow?

So much so that we are forced to borrow it back instead of getting it in wages! We should be affording our needs not borrowing money held by Banks. And why are we being held to ransom by the banks who are the modern creators of money instead of money being produced free by government?

Pull out of UNHCR and put a SPEND by date on MONEY digitally. Spend it or lose it to government by direct debit!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture