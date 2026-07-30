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Compsci's avatar
Compsci
2h

“…let me make one thing clear: violence is never the answer.”

I’m not British, so take my comment for what it’s worth.

I’ve heard this refrain time and again. It’s tiring—at best a dodge from the censors, and at worst an act of cowardice. As a Yank, we have our problems to be sure, but violence was exactly the answer when our revolution began a little over 250 years ago. It worked then, it will work again. Indeed, it’s perhaps the only thing that will work now. Good luck.

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2h

Surely in that first paragrapth it should read 'batting average' rather than battering average'?

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