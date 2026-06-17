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Don beech's avatar
Don beech
24m

Islamism = Radical Islam is a fantasy equation. ALL tendencies in Islam are radical because ALL Moslems share the same ultimate end...TO REJOIN THEIR GOD IN PARADISE...the many currents in Islam are just expressions of different means / methods towards the above universal / eternal end. There's no need to get buried in the labyrinth of Arabic language or Islamic theology to grasp this. The Western philosophical tradition can tell critics of Islam all they need to know.

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Henry's avatar
Henry
6h

Absolute bs from start to finish.

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