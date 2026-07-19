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Euan's avatar
Euan
7h

The Radical Left have lost decency in compassion

We are truly living in a they them and us society

Were depending on your views you are either welcomed or chastised and battle lines are the new normal on either side that aren't to be crossed or challenged

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