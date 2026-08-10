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Compsci's avatar
Compsci
18h

Many thanks for today’s missive. I watched the debate, but did not quite put it into perspaective as you’ve done—greatly expanding my understanding.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
19h

He sure hath-a-way with him that Laurence Fox. Also Jonathan Sacerdoti was brilliant !

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