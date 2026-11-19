The downfall of Russell Brand has given much of the Right a rush of schadenfreude.

They have been quick to highlight the insufferable sanctimony of left-wingers who made a messiah out of a man who has just been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

The buyer’s remorse is palpable, especially given that Brand would later morph into a MAGA-friendly conservative who publicly embraced Christianity.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t find the hypocrisy delicious. Take the spectacle of Owen Jones applauding with no hint of irony as Brand admits during a Guardian Live event in October 2014 that “sexism is one of those areas where I’ve probably got stuff to learn”, but adds, “I’m not an idiot, I’ll pick it up”.

The socialist also wrote a column for the Guardian in April 2015 arguing that ‘Ed Miliband’s best route to young voters is Russell Brand’, in response to the former Labour leader’s interview with the comedian before that year’s general election (Miliband says he ‘deeply regrets’ that decision).

Jones’s apology only added fuel to the pile-on. Speaking like a true Marxist, he admitted that he was ‘willing to overlook, or just not look into’ Brand’s ‘problematic behaviour’ at the time if it helped drive disaffected young people into the arms of left-wing politicians. The end justifies the means and all that.

The list goes on. In 2014, George Monbiot, the environmental campaigner who has built a career out of being holier-than-thou, nominated Brand as his hero of the year, describing him as ‘the best thing that has happened to the Left in years’ (he has since issued a grovelling apology for his earlier endorsement).

In 2013, Brand was invited to guest-edit an edition of the New Statesman devoted to revolution, where he admitted in an accompanying editorial that the main attraction was the ‘beautiful woman’ who had approached him to do it.

Naturally, the right-wing press has had a field day. In her Spectator column, Julie Bindel accused ‘leftist enablers’ of wilfully overlooking Brand’s misogyny to advance their revolutionary cause. The Telegraph ran a similar editorial, titled ‘The Left must reflect on its relationship with Russell Brand’, arguing that his ‘sexual depravity and misogyny were part of his public persona for decades’. It also noted that no mainstream British conservative politician or publication had sought to associate with him.

I’m as susceptible to schadenfreude as the next man, especially when the Left is hoist by its own petard. However, I’m not convinced by these attacks from the Right. They feel disingenuous and have a whiff of opportunism about them.

Take the timelines. Is it really fair to haul Owen Jones over the coals when the allegations against Russell Brand were first made public almost nine years after he sat down with him on stage?

I don’t buy that his depravity was out in the open either. Societal norms have shifted almost beyond recognition since Brand first gyrated across our television screens. Is it fair to judge the smutty sensibilities of the early to mid-noughties by today’s standards?

I’ll fess up: Brand’s anarchic and sexually charged humour had me in hysterics growing up. Should I have suppressed those giggles back then? Maybe. But I don’t have a time machine. Nor do I in any way endorse his vile and misogynistic behaviour today.

I’m capable of divorcing that era from what we now know about Brand’s depravity, while recognising how far societal attitudes have shifted. Why? Because I’m an adult, not a child. I never regarded him as a paragon of virtue back then, but context matters.

Even when viewed exclusively through the lens of politics, the blow doesn’t quite land. Yes, mainstream conservatives didn’t court Brand when he was styling himself as a hippy Marxist revolutionary (why would they!?), but prominent figures on the Right such as Tucker Carlson embraced him when he switched sides. And some continue to defend him even after his conviction.

‘I don’t believe the charges,’ Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News host, recently said following Brand’s rape conviction, adding: ‘I don’t have to believe them just because the jury came through with the opposite conclusion.’ Donald Trump Jr, meanwhile, claimed that the disgraced comedian was a victim of ‘two-tier justice’.

The most unseemly aspect of the right-wing pile-on is that it apes the puritanical Left. For years, entire careers have been torched as celebrities became tainted by association. This was particularly prevalent at the height of the MeToo era, but also after the killing of George Floyd, when old tweets were dug up and used to portray people as irredeemably sexist or racist.

It reflected a childish relationship with language that stripped words of context and intention in order to take someone down. Conservatives could hold their heads high as the Left engaged in bad-faith attempts to cancel them. Don’t stoop to their level now.