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The History of the Pound

Dominic Frisby takes us back to the origins of the oldest extant currency in the world, the English Pound.
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Join Dominic Frisby as he unravels the incredible history of the British pound—the world’s oldest currency still in use today. From its origins in the chaos of post-Roman Britain to the Anglo-Saxon silver penny and the Viking invasions, the pound has shaped and been shaped by the rise and fall of empires. Discover how King Offa of Mercia helped standardise the pound, why the Danegeld changed the course of English coinage, and how the Normans used money to cement their rule. Join us on a journey through time, across war, trade, and power—all through the lens of currency.

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