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Toni's avatar
Toni
3h

We do not want foreign care workers. Too many can’t speak English well if at all..Their understanding of care needs especially the elderly is lacking in comprehension. I speak from personal experience of two family members who received awful treatment from them.. Older people are often partially deaf and can’t understand their dialects. No consideration is given to the patient. It has to stop! We need to train our own people with good English and pay a living wage that they can survive on.

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Elaine Thomas's avatar
Elaine Thomas
4h

Omg, it sounds like we'll always have a labour government 🙄 😬😱

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