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James Glancy's avatar
James Glancy
9h

Foreign influence is a real problem in Britain. The foreign influence of waves of legal and illegal immigration without the consent of the British people.

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Richard M's avatar
Richard M
8h

Remember the ‘people’s vote’, Starmer was one of its architects. Then there was the leaflet sent out by Cameron, very questionable content within it. They won’t give up.

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